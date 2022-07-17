IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After waking from two-year coma, woman names brother as her attacker

02:04

Despite suffering brain damage from an assault in June 2020, Wanda Palmer awoke after being in a coma for two years and said her brother was her assailant. Officials believe the suspect, Daniel Palmer, allegedly attacked with a machete or a hatchet. WSAZ's Kim Rafferty reports.July 17, 2022

