IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    AG Garland tours murals that honor Uvalde victims

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'shattered' her reputation in defamation trial

    03:02

  • Winter flight delays in U.S. lead to lost baggage nationwide

    01:15

  • Cold-stunned sea turtles find refuge at Texas rescue facility

    01:33

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

    02:26

  • Florida rescue organization races to find indoor dog shelters amid cold

    01:10

  • Washington state officers acquitted in death of Manuel Ellis resign

    01:40

  • Thousands evacuated after volcano erupts in Iceland

    02:00

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28

  • Jurors from Murdaugh murder trial to testify at jury tampering hearing

    02:03

  • Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit

    00:55

  • Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader

    03:04

  • Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim

    02:15

  • Baby hospitalized after Ohio police raid home executing search warrant

    02:33

  • DeSantis projected as runner-up to Trump in Iowa caucuses

    05:43

  • WATCH: Video shows Philadelphia bus slide on ice and crash into a fire hydrant

    00:31

  • Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

    01:29

  • State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast

    01:40

  • Missing Missouri residents allegedly tied to 'spiritual cult'

    01:40

NBC News

AG Garland tours murals that honor Uvalde victims

01:41

Attorney General Merrick Garland traveled to Uvalde, Texas, and viewed murals that were made to honor victims of the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting. His visit was ahead of the DOJ’s unveiling of a comprehensive report on the law enforcement response failure to the incident.Jan. 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    AG Garland tours murals that honor Uvalde victims

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'shattered' her reputation in defamation trial

    03:02

  • Winter flight delays in U.S. lead to lost baggage nationwide

    01:15

  • Cold-stunned sea turtles find refuge at Texas rescue facility

    01:33

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid

    02:26
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All