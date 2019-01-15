Barr on southern U.S. border: 'We need a barrier system'

WATCH LIVE: Confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee William Barr

AG nominee William Barr says 'barrier system' needed at U.S.-Mexico border

Attorney general nominee William Barr called for "a barrier system" along the southern U.S. border at his confirmation hearing, echoing the views of President Trump as a lengthy government shutdown continues.Jan. 15, 2019

