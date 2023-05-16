AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

- Now Playing
AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman06:18
- UP NEXT
Majority of voters don't care about raising the debt limit: Full Panel09:55
Democratic congressman: Democrats are in a ‘weaker position’ on debt ceiling because of Biden08:12
Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'04:28
Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump05:10
Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans03:37
Special Counsel Durham's report finds 'series of troubling contacts' between Trump campaign & Russia04:54
Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says05:23
UNICEF Director: Sudan conflict has been 'merciless'07:19
Full Panel: Even if Biden and McCarthy reach a debt limit deal, 'you still need to count the votes'08:49
Status of debt ceiling talks ‘depends on who you talk to’02:58
ACLU sues Biden administration over border policies07:33
End of Title 42 is ‘fantastic news’ for Cubans looking to emigrate to the U.S.04:19
Thousands of migrants apprehended at border after Title 42 lifts09:57
‘There is no light at the end of the tunnel,’ says El Paso mayor hours before Title 42 expires06:21
Friday's planned debt ceiling meeting at White House postponed00:34
Manhattan D.A. is looking to press charges after Jordan Neely's death ruled homicide00:32
Biden should've extended Title 42 because resources are 'too thin' to handle migrant increase, Texas Democrat says07:45
Democratic congressman: Debt limit negotiators should stay at the W.H. 'until there's a deal'07:35
Debt ceiling meeting between Biden and McCarthy was ‘a standoff,’ GOP congressman says09:54
- Now Playing
AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman06:18
- UP NEXT
Majority of voters don't care about raising the debt limit: Full Panel09:55
Democratic congressman: Democrats are in a ‘weaker position’ on debt ceiling because of Biden08:12
Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'04:28
Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump05:10
Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans03:37
Play All