IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    Majority of voters don't care about raising the debt limit: Full Panel

    09:55

  • Democratic congressman: Democrats are in a ‘weaker position’ on debt ceiling because of Biden

    08:12

  • Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'

    04:28

  • Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump

    05:10

  • Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans

    03:37

  • Special Counsel Durham's report finds 'series of troubling contacts' between Trump campaign & Russia

    04:54

  • Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says

    05:23

  • UNICEF Director: Sudan conflict has been 'merciless'

    07:19

  • Full Panel: Even if Biden and McCarthy reach a debt limit deal, 'you still need to count the votes'

    08:49

  • Status of debt ceiling talks ‘depends on who you talk to’

    02:58

  • ACLU sues Biden administration over border policies

    07:33

  • End of Title 42 is ‘fantastic news’ for Cubans looking to emigrate to the U.S.

    04:19

  • Thousands of migrants apprehended at border after Title 42 lifts

    09:57

  • ‘There is no light at the end of the tunnel,’ says El Paso mayor hours before Title 42 expires

    06:21

  • Friday's planned debt ceiling meeting at White House postponed

    00:34

  • Manhattan D.A. is looking to press charges after Jordan Neely's death ruled homicide

    00:32

  • Biden should've extended Title 42 because resources are 'too thin' to handle migrant increase, Texas Democrat says

    07:45

  • Democratic congressman: Debt limit negotiators should stay at the W.H. 'until there's a deal'

    07:35

  • Debt ceiling meeting between Biden and McCarthy was ‘a standoff,’ GOP congressman says

    09:54

NBC News Channel

AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

06:18

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the potential and dangers of AI, as well as Congress’ road to regulation for the rapidly developing technology following Tuesday’s AI hearing on Capitol Hill.May 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    AI hearing fills ‘technical knowledge’ that lawmakers sometimes ‘lack’: GOP congressman

    06:18
  • UP NEXT

    Majority of voters don't care about raising the debt limit: Full Panel

    09:55

  • Democratic congressman: Democrats are in a ‘weaker position’ on debt ceiling because of Biden

    08:12

  • Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'

    04:28

  • Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump

    05:10

  • Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans

    03:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All