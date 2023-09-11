IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: America marks 22 years since 9/11 attacks

  • A town square flattened by Morocco's catastrophic earthquake

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Aid distributed in Amizmiz, devastated by Morocco's earthquake

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Jong Un reportedly headed to Russia to meet with Putin

    00:30

  • Biden wraps up Vietnam visit following G20 summit

    05:39

  • American trapped in Turkish cave is now halfway to the surface

    02:41

  • Watch: Joe Biden visits memorial to Sen. John McCain in Hanoi

    00:34

  • Rescuer in Morocco gives update on desperate search for survivors

    02:04

  • Search for survivors in Morocco continues as death toll tops 2,400

    03:02

  • Rescue teams search Morocco earthquake wreckage using their bare hands

    00:42

  • U.S. and Vietnam strike deal during Biden’s visit on Sunday

    01:01

  • Crews in Morocco pull earthquake survivor from building rubble

    00:43

  • Hundreds sleep outdoors in Marrakech after deadly earthquake in Morocco

    01:25

  • Tourists describe moments earthquake struck Morocco: 'We don't know what to do next'

    01:00

  • Video show the moment 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco

    00:47

  • Drone video shows earthquake devastation in south Morocco

    00:48

  • Footage shows buildings in ruins after Morocco earthquake

    01:09

  • Record rainfall slams Hong Kong, leaving over 100 injured

    01:54

  • American explorer trapped in Turkey cave could be hours away from journey to surface

    01:37

  • Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector

    00:56

  • Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV

    00:51

NBC News

Watch: Aid distributed in Amizmiz, devastated by Morocco's earthquake

00:43

Members of Morocco's Civil Protection Services distributed aid packages in Amizmiz, where homes were destroyed by the country's worst quake in six decades.Sept. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • A town square flattened by Morocco's catastrophic earthquake

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Aid distributed in Amizmiz, devastated by Morocco's earthquake

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Jong Un reportedly headed to Russia to meet with Putin

    00:30

  • Biden wraps up Vietnam visit following G20 summit

    05:39

  • American trapped in Turkish cave is now halfway to the surface

    02:41

  • Watch: Joe Biden visits memorial to Sen. John McCain in Hanoi

    00:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All