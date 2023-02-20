IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden visits Ukraine: ‘We’re with you as long as it takes’

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Air raid sirens sound repeatedly as Biden and Zelenskyy walk through Kyiv

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. concerned that China considering support for Russian war effort

    01:13

  • Zelenskyy praises Biden for making the historic visit to Ukraine

    06:17

  • Watch: Air raid sirens sound as Biden, Zelenskyy walk to inspect honor guard

    00:21

  • Watch: Biden promises to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' during Kyiv visit

    09:51

  • Zelenskyy, Biden exchange words of thanks and encouragement during Kyiv visit

    04:47

  • Biden speaks with Zelenskyy during bilateral meeting in Ukraine

    03:17

  • Air raid sirens went off during Biden's Ukraine visit with Zelenskyy

    03:52

  • Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine to mark one year after Russia's invasion

    03:31

  • A beacon of hope in Chicago for Ukrainian refugees

    02:49

  • President Biden will travel to Poland ahead of one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:05

  • The Ukrainian pee-wee hockey team

    02:37

  • U.S. formally accuses Russia of ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine

    02:53

  • 11-year-old feeds feral pets amidst the rubble in Ukraine

    02:17

  • Putin, Lukashenko pledge closer ties after one year of war in Ukraine

    00:53

  • Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks

    03:04

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37

  • Wagner Group’s Prigozhin says Bakhmut could be surrounded within weeks

    00:46

  • Baby born as shelling and gunfire strike eastern Ukrainian town

    01:04

NBC News

Watch: Air raid sirens sound repeatedly as Biden and Zelenskyy walk through Kyiv

00:55

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy appeared to be unperturbed as air raid sirens wailed repeatedly as they walked to a memorial for Ukraine's fallen.Feb. 20, 2023

  • Biden visits Ukraine: ‘We’re with you as long as it takes’

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Air raid sirens sound repeatedly as Biden and Zelenskyy walk through Kyiv

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. concerned that China considering support for Russian war effort

    01:13

  • Zelenskyy praises Biden for making the historic visit to Ukraine

    06:17

  • Watch: Air raid sirens sound as Biden, Zelenskyy walk to inspect honor guard

    00:21

  • Watch: Biden promises to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' during Kyiv visit

    09:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All