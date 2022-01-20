Airman sentenced to life for murder of Mennonite woman

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Airman sentenced to life for murder of Mennonite woman01:33
UP NEXT
Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’06:31
Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 6602:20
U.S. seeing crime increase against working women03:30
FBI execute search near Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar00:32
Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from NYC museum01:08
Pressure is on for Covid test manufacturers to meet demand03:06
Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage04:51
U.S. military releases declassified videos of deadly Kabul drone strike01:19
NYC teen gets 14 to life for murder of college student Tessa Majors01:39
Military vehicle rollover leaves 2 Marines dead, multiple injured01:23
Biden: It will be a 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine02:58
University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers00:24
California man accused of murdering mother, grandfather in Fresno home arrested in Los Angeles00:57
Body found in search for missing Virginia store clerk Ahrea'l Smith01:08
St. Paul prepares for trial of Minneapolis officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights01:38
Three teens dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Houston-area home00:49
Florida woman describes surviving bear attack02:07
Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections03:43
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on redistricting its congressional map04:19
Airman sentenced to life for murder of Mennonite woman01:33
Air Force airman Mark Gooch was sentenced to natural life for the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Sasha Krause who was a Mennonite woman. KPNX’s Colleen Sikora reports.Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Airman sentenced to life for murder of Mennonite woman01:33
UP NEXT
Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’06:31
Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 6602:20
U.S. seeing crime increase against working women03:30
FBI execute search near Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar00:32
Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from NYC museum01:08