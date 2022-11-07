- Now Playing
COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'01:04
- UP NEXT
North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea03:41
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim00:56
Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions02:41
234 rescued migrants stuck in international waters after Italy changes policy01:06
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure00:49
Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania01:09
At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub00:53
Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later01:42
Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa01:29
South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft01:18
Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson00:40
Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announces his retirement00:46
German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China01:05
Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials in jail01:03
North Korea missile tests escalate tensions with U.S., South Korea01:27
Imran Khan shot and wounded campaigning in Pakistan01:00
‘Thank you for not abandoning us’: Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Russia00:55
Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israeli prime minister again02:44
North Korean missile test fails, according to South Korean officials02:31
- Now Playing
COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'01:04
- UP NEXT
North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea03:41
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim00:56
Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions02:41
234 rescued migrants stuck in international waters after Italy changes policy01:06
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure00:49
Play All