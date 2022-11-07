IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea

    03:41

  • Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim

    00:56

  • Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions

    02:41

  • 234 rescued migrants stuck in international waters after Italy changes policy

    01:06

  • Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure

    00:49

  • Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

    01:09

  • At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub

    00:53

  • Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later

    01:42

  • Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa

    01:29

  • South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft

    01:18

  • Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson

    00:40

  • Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announces his retirement

    00:46

  • German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China

    01:05

  • Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials in jail

    01:03

  • North Korea missile tests escalate tensions with U.S., South Korea

    01:27

  • Imran Khan shot and wounded campaigning in Pakistan

    01:00

  • ‘Thank you for not abandoning us’: Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Russia

    00:55

  • Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israeli prime minister again

    02:44

  • North Korean missile test fails, according to South Korean officials

    02:31

NBC News

COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'

01:04

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and former Vice President Al Gore addressed leaders gathered at the start of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and warned of an impending catastrophe unless urgent changes were made.Nov. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea

    03:41

  • Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim

    00:56

  • Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions

    02:41

  • 234 rescued migrants stuck in international waters after Italy changes policy

    01:06

  • Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure

    00:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All