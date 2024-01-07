IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief loses son in Rafah airstrike

    Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leaders after deadly attack

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

  • Former Hamas hostages and families call for release of all remaining hostages

  • Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza

  • Video shows Palestinians searching for survivors after deadly Israeli airstrike

  • Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

  • Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut

  • 'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

  • Double bombing in Iran kills 84 people at memorial event

  • Israeli army chief says his forces are in 'a very high state of readiness' on Lebanese border

  • Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander

  • Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut, stoking fears of escalation

  • Palestinians in Ramallah protest killing of Hamas official

  • Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike

  • Video shows aftermath of Beirut drone strike on Hamas leadership

  • Senior Hamas official killed in drone strike in Beirut

  • Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north

Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief loses son in Rafah airstrike

Hamza Wael-Al Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, both journalists, were killed in an airstrike on their car in southern Gaza. Hamza was the eldest son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, who has already lost his wife, two other children and a grandson in the war.Jan. 7, 2024

