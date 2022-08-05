IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

    02:07

  • Baby formula shortage isn’t over yet for American families

    01:52

  • Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban

    02:30

  • High temperatures engulf the nation showing the growing dangers of climate change 

    02:15

  • Good news on jobs overshadowed for millions of Americans by soaring inflation

    02:07

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial

    08:52

  • Country singer Chris Stapleton returns home to Kentucky to help deadly flooding recovery

    03:32

  • Police arrest suspect after four bodies discovered in small Nebraska community

    01:37

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the fight against climate control

    03:02

  • Admiral Linda Fagan’s journey to becoming the Coast Guard’s first female commandant

    05:26

  • Sen. Sinema pledges support for Democrats’ tax and climate bill

    04:53

  • Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

    06:14

  • DOJ charges four Louisville officers for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

    05:07

  • New Orleans mayor seeks to end police consent decree amid officer shortage

    02:09

  • Yale researchers use new technology to restore dead pig cells

    07:07

  • U.S. faces dangerous heat wave, record-breaking temperatures

    01:58

  • NYC Mayor Adams highlights focus on repeat offenders in violent crimes

    03:47

  • At least four injured after apparent lightning strike near White House

    01:00

  • At least four killed in fiery crash near Los Angeles

    00:52

NBC News Channel

Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations

01:22

Residents in Vincent, Alabama, gathered to express their anger and frustration about the assistant police chief who was accused of sending racially offensive text messages to other officers. WVTM reports.Aug. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

    02:07

  • Baby formula shortage isn’t over yet for American families

    01:52

  • Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban

    02:30

  • High temperatures engulf the nation showing the growing dangers of climate change 

    02:15

  • Good news on jobs overshadowed for millions of Americans by soaring inflation

    02:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All