NBC News Channel

Alaska man misses heart transplant due to winter storm

02:00

Patrick Holland is battling congestive heart failure and needed to catch a flight from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Seattle for a transplant, but due to the multiple flight cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport, Holland's heart went to another person. KING's Julie Calhoun reports.Dec. 30, 2022

