IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alaska woman catfished by Indiana man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of teen

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jimmy Carter surrounded by loved ones in Georgia home on hospice

    01:52

  • Video captures car losing control before crashing into California home

    01:34

  • Temple University police officer fatally shot near campus

    01:13

  • At least 9 kids shot outside Georgia gas station

    01:56

  • Supporters of Black farmers rally in Colorado in support of CAREN act

    01:40

  • Airports use A.I. to help find lost items

    02:17

  • Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses

    03:59

  • At least six people dead after Mississippi shooting spree

    03:09

  • FBI investigates death of Alabama detainee

    02:38

  • Federal hate crime charges filed after two shootings outside synagogues

    03:17

  • Prosecution rests their case in Murdaugh double murder trial

    02:39

  • Woman escapes apparent kidnapper at New Jersey gas station

    02:26

  • Wrongfully convicted man spent 28 years in jail due to outdated Missouri law

    03:02

  • Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII

    02:26

  • 12-year-old boy dies unexpectedly during football practice in New Jersey

    01:31

  • Company responsible for Ohio train derailment has provided more than $2 million so far to residents

    02:06

  • Man creates first complete list of Japanese internment camp victims

    06:46

  • Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating in court for the first time

    02:13

  • Michigan students rally for gun legislation following MSU shooting

    01:37

NBC News Channel

Alaska woman catfished by Indiana man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of teen

02:02

Denali Brehmer pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal for the 2019 murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman. Authorities say Darin Schilmiller posed as a millionaire and allegedly offered Brehmer about $9 million to "rape and murder someone in Alaska." KTUU’s Carly Schreck reports.Feb. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alaska woman catfished by Indiana man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of teen

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jimmy Carter surrounded by loved ones in Georgia home on hospice

    01:52

  • Video captures car losing control before crashing into California home

    01:34

  • Temple University police officer fatally shot near campus

    01:13

  • At least 9 kids shot outside Georgia gas station

    01:56

  • Supporters of Black farmers rally in Colorado in support of CAREN act

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All