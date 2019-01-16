Alaska workers hit hard by government shutdown

Alaska workers hit hard by government shutdown03:46
The federal government plays a large role in daily life due to the expansive environment in the state and federal workers are dealing with not only the financial pressure of the shutdown but the stress that comes with it.
Democrats not enticed by lunch with Trump to discuss shutdown01:31
Klobuchar: 'I was not satisfied' with Barr's hearing answers06:16
11 Republican senators break with Trump in rebuke on sanctions11:02
Alarm rises as Trump behavior aligns with Putin's fondest wishes10:25
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to discuss 2020 run with Maddow Wednesday00:19
Jon Meacham: Voters chose chaos instead of stability in 201601:54