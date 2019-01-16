NBC News

Alaska workers hit hard by government shutdown

03:46

The federal government plays a large role in daily life due to the expansive environment in the state and federal workers are dealing with not only the financial pressure of the shutdown but the stress that comes with it.Jan. 16, 2019

