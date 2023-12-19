Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Family of hostage killed in Gaza: ‘You murdered my son twice’02:32
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 28 people in Rafah, Gaza, according to AP journalists00:57
Residents in Northern Israel fearful war with Hezbollah is headed their way03:52
- Now Playing
Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestinian demonstrators01:24
- UP NEXT
Family members of hostages accidentally killed by Israeli troops speak out02:20
New talks underway to try to secure a ceasefire and more hostage releases02:23
Defense Secretary Austin meets with Israeli leaders to discuss new humanitarian pause in Gaza03:14
‘Israel is failing its people' with accidental killing of hostages, says former negotiator03:45
Israel ‘murdered my son twice,’ says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF04:09
Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine03:48
Protesters in Tel Aviv demand government action on Hamas hostage release00:53
Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza04:13
Calls for ceasefire grow louder after Israeli military kills 3 hostages02:32
New information revealed about mistaken shooting of 3 hostages by Israeli military02:36
‘We can’t handle it anymore’: Gaza resident says after reported hospital raid02:04
Funeral held for Alon Lulu Shamriz, one of three hostages killed by Israeli forces in Gaza00:41
Lindsey Graham praises Biden's handling of Israel01:57
Israeli military admits to killing 3 hostages in Gaza, stirring outrage02:26
USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report01:00
Thousands rally in Tel Aviv for remaining hostages to be released00:51
Family of hostage killed in Gaza: ‘You murdered my son twice’02:32
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 28 people in Rafah, Gaza, according to AP journalists00:57
Residents in Northern Israel fearful war with Hezbollah is headed their way03:52
- Now Playing
Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestinian demonstrators01:24
- UP NEXT
Family members of hostages accidentally killed by Israeli troops speak out02:20
New talks underway to try to secure a ceasefire and more hostage releases02:23
Play All