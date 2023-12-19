IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Family of hostage killed in Gaza: ‘You murdered my son twice’

  • Israeli airstrikes kill at least 28 people in Rafah, Gaza, according to AP journalists

  • Residents in Northern Israel fearful war with Hezbollah is headed their way

    Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestinian demonstrators

    Family members of hostages accidentally killed by Israeli troops speak out

  • New talks underway to try to secure a ceasefire and more hostage releases

  • Defense Secretary Austin meets with Israeli leaders to discuss new humanitarian pause in Gaza

  • ‘Israel is failing its people' with accidental killing of hostages, says former negotiator

  • Israel ‘murdered my son twice,’ says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

  • Protesters in Tel Aviv demand government action on Hamas hostage release

  • Israeli military identifies hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza 

  • Calls for ceasefire grow louder after Israeli military kills 3 hostages

  • New information revealed about mistaken shooting of 3 hostages by Israeli military

  • ‘We can’t handle it anymore’: Gaza resident says after reported hospital raid

  • Funeral held for Alon Lulu Shamriz, one of three hostages killed by Israeli forces in Gaza

  • Lindsey Graham praises Biden's handling of Israel

  • Israeli military admits to killing 3 hostages in Gaza, stirring outrage

  • USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

  • Thousands rally in Tel Aviv for remaining hostages to be released

Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestinian demonstrators

New York City police were seen escorting actor Alec Baldwin after he appeared to be involved in a verbal clash with a group of pro-Palestinian protesters.Dec. 19, 2023

