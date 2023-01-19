IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alec Baldwin could face 18 months in jail and $5,000 fine over fatal 'Rust' shooting

New Mexico’s district attorney says that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting on the set of the film “Rust,” which could bring an 18-month prison sentence and a $5,000 fine. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports. Jan. 19, 2023

