NBC News

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' death

03:21

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" film set. In addition to Baldwin, the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will also be charged. NBC News' Miguel Almaguer and Danny Cevallos report on the latest.Jan. 19, 2023

