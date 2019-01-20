Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We need to 'fight for an America where all people are welcome'

U.S. news

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a message for demonstrators at NYC Women’s March

As marchers gathered in New York City for the third annual Women’s March, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the demonstrators with a message of her own. In 2018 we took the House of Representatives, in 2020 we are going to take the White House and the Senate too, she said.Jan. 20, 2019

