Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a message for demonstrators at NYC Women's March

As marchers gathered in New York City for the third annual Women’s March, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the demonstrators with a message of her own. In 2018 we took the House of Representatives, in 2020 we are going to take the White House and the Senate too, she said.

