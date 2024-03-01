IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alexei Navalny's farewell and funeral to be held in Moscow
March 1, 202401:00
    Alexei Navalny's farewell and funeral to be held in Moscow

Early TODAY

Alexei Navalny's farewell and funeral to be held in Moscow

01:00

Police have been on patrol since early Friday morning outside the church of "Sooth my Sorrows" in Moscow, where a farewell ceremony for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is expected to be held. NBC News' Matt Bodner reports for Early Today.March 1, 2024

    Alexei Navalny's farewell and funeral to be held in Moscow

