Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits Kyiv grain processing plant

Russia disputes heavy losses after ‘incomprehensible’ battle in Ukraine03:46
- Now Playing
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits Kyiv grain processing plant01:01
- UP NEXT
Biden's national security adviser Sullivan acknowledges communications with Russia01:36
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Donetsk region is ‘epicenter of madness’ in the conflict00:36
Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions02:41
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure00:49
Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson00:40
‘Thank you for not abandoning us’: Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Russia00:55
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says03:32
North Korea, Iran may be supplying Russia with weapons01:09
Russia resumes participation in humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine00:38
Kyiv recovering after major attacks on infrastructure02:25
Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Ukraine02:47
Biden lost temper with Zelenskyy in June call01:29
Kyiv residents fill up water bottles after Russian strikes damage infrastructure01:25
Power knocked out in Kyiv amid new wave of Russian attacks01:27
Zelenskyy: Russia 'deliberately' fueling ‘artificial famine’ by pulling out of grain deal02:28
Russia halts grain exports out of Ukraine00:22
Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears04:58
'The enemy is not stupid': On the front line with Ukrainian troops around Kherson02:00
Russia disputes heavy losses after ‘incomprehensible’ battle in Ukraine03:46
- Now Playing
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits Kyiv grain processing plant01:01
- UP NEXT
Biden's national security adviser Sullivan acknowledges communications with Russia01:36
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Donetsk region is ‘epicenter of madness’ in the conflict00:36
Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions02:41
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure00:49
Play All