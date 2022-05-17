IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Amber Heard: I got 'Aquaman' role by auditioning, not because of Johnny Depp

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    'An act of hate': Buffalo mass shooting condemned by New York District Attorney

    01:27

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59

  • Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06

  • A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter

    02:01

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Parishioners hog-tie gunman during California church shooting

    01:23

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Chicago to enforce curfew after Millennium Park shooting

    01:02

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Churchgoers in California detain gunman in deadly attack

    00:34

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church

    02:21

  • U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

    03:35

  • Washington deputy shoots 19-year-old who fled traffic stop

    01:49

  • North Carolina road rage shooting caught on camera

    01:25

  • 'Worst Cooks' winner convicted of beating 3-year-old to death

    02:02

  • Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspects attempted to take baby multiple times

    01:26

NBC News

Amber Heard: I got 'Aquaman' role by auditioning, not because of Johnny Depp

01:18

While under cross-examination, Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez asked Amber Heard if she received her role in "Aquaman" because of Depp. Heard responded that she "got herself that role" as Mera by auditioning for the film.May 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Amber Heard: I got 'Aquaman' role by auditioning, not because of Johnny Depp

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    'An act of hate': Buffalo mass shooting condemned by New York District Attorney

    01:27

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59

  • Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06

  • A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter

    02:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All