Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

- Now Playing
Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense03:34
- UP NEXT
Chicago to enforce curfew after Millennium Park shooting01:02
Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers03:11
Pennsylvania voters prepare for primary elections for governor, Senate seat03:24
New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime04:39
Texas flea market shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 3 injured01:12
At least 2 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Texas flea market00:35
At least one dead, multiple injured after mass shooting at California church01:33
One dead in Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting00:39
At least 7 killed in Buffalo mass shooting, police say00:51
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
Women share their stories and questions about abortion health care13:53
Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt05:20
Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic04:15
Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church02:21
Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty to murder that led to fatal raid02:04
With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police01:45
Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years01:26
Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border02:06
- Now Playing
Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense03:34
- UP NEXT
Chicago to enforce curfew after Millennium Park shooting01:02
Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers03:11
Pennsylvania voters prepare for primary elections for governor, Senate seat03:24
New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime04:39
Texas flea market shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 3 injured01:12
Play All