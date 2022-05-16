Amber Heard says accusations her friends defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed ‘didn’t make sense’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In Amber Heard’s testimony during a defamation lawsuit against her, the actress explains why her ex-husband Johnny Depp accused her friends of defecating in his bed after the they hadn’t communicated for weeks. Heard says the allegations are false, saying it is “not something that a bunch of 30-year-old women think is funny,” and said she thought Depp was experiencing “a delusion.”May 16, 2022

