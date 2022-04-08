IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars ceremony for 10 years over Chris Rock slap

  • Now Playing

    American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 1)

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 2)

    04:29

  • Edible Arrangements Founder Tariq Farid reflects on his American Dream (Part 1)

    03:46

  • Edible Arrangements Founder Tariq Farid reflects on his American Dream (Part 2)

    05:55

  • NASA engineers on the Mars Mission reflect on their American Dream (Part 1)

    05:24

  • NASA engineers on the Mars Mission reflect on their American Dream (Part 2)

    04:03

  • Legendary TV host Don Francisco reflects on his American Dream (Part 1)

    07:16

  • Legendary TV host Don Francisco reflects on his American Dream (Part 2)

    04:00

  • Gloria Estefan’s revolutionary impact on Latin music and her American Dream (Part 1)

    06:08

  • Gloria Estefan’s revolutionary impact on Latin music and her American Dream (Part 2)

    07:23

  • John Leguizamo on the lack of Latino roles in Hollywood and his American Dream (Part 1)

    06:10

  • John Leguizamo on the lack of Latino roles in Hollywood and his American Dream (Part 2)

    05:36

  • Duolingo founder Luis von Ahn on education and his journey through the tech industry (Part 1)

    05:38

  • Entrepreneur Luis von Ahn on his American Dream (Part 2)

    05:18

  • YouTube superstar Lele Pons on her mental health struggles, and secrets to overcoming them (Part 1)

    05:00

  • YouTube superstar Lele Pons on how she achieved her American Dream (Part 2)

    02:59

Nightly Films

American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 1)

06:25

Famed Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa talks to José Díaz-Balart about his upbringing in Baja California, Mexico. Moving from migrant farmworker to Harvard Medical School, he founded the non-profit Mission: BRAIN to provide care to patients in underserved areas of the world.April 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 1)

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 2)

    04:29

  • Edible Arrangements Founder Tariq Farid reflects on his American Dream (Part 1)

    03:46

  • Edible Arrangements Founder Tariq Farid reflects on his American Dream (Part 2)

    05:55

  • NASA engineers on the Mars Mission reflect on their American Dream (Part 1)

    05:24

  • NASA engineers on the Mars Mission reflect on their American Dream (Part 2)

    04:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All