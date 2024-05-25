IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American reunited with family after escaping jail sentence in Turks and Caicos
May 25, 202401:18
    American reunited with family after escaping jail sentence in Turks and Caicos

American reunited with family after escaping jail sentence in Turks and Caicos

Bryan Hagerich hugged his children for the first time in 101 days after landing in Pittsburgh. He had been facing up to 12 years in jail for bringing 20 rounds of ammunition to the Caribbean island while on vacation but a judge suspended his sentence.May 25, 2024

    American reunited with family after escaping jail sentence in Turks and Caicos

