Morning Rundown: Mother of missing ex-NFL player killed, GOP centrists change tone on Biden impeachment, and missing fighter jet

Early TODAY

Americans in Iran to be freed as early as today

02:20

Five Americans are expected to be released by Iran as part of a deal involving the release of five Iranians held in the U.S. and the unfreezing of $6 billion of Iranian money. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella reports for Early Today. Sept. 18, 2023

