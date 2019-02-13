Africa

Americans killed in Kenya plane crash

01:12

The Cessna 206 clipped a tree while attempting an emergency landing after leaving the Maasai Mara wildlife reserve.Feb. 13, 2019

  • U.S. tourists killed in Kenya plane crash

    01:12

  • Pro-democracy protesters fill Venezuela streets

    01:31

  • Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán found guilty on all 10 counts

    01:45

  • Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' found guilty on all counts

    04:41

  • Afghanistan can’t become terrorist haven again, NATO chief says

    01:11

  • Polar bear ‘invasion’ on Russian islands

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All