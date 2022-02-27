IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kyiv residents make passionate plea from bomb shelter

    04:27

  • Ukrainian forces fight to hold capital as Russia vetoes UN security council resolution

    02:05

  • Video shows rocket striking Kyiv apartment block

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Americans show support for Ukraine in demonstrations across nation

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border as U.S. strengthens Russian sanctions

    02:49

  • After Trump and Pompeo praise Putin, GOP sees a ‘missed opportunity’

    03:47

  • McFaul: Putin 'is increasingly unhinged'

    02:43

  • Senate Intel. Chair: Putin is increasingly 'isolated'

    00:59

  • Full Ukraine Panel: ‘We need to continue to support the resistance’ in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Portman to Ukrainian delegation meeting with Russia: 'Be distrustful' and 'be careful'

    01:41

  • Full Warner & Portman: Putin's attack has created 'unity'

    09:03

  • U.N. Ambassador: 'We will escalate as the Russians escalate'

    01:08

  • U.N. Ambassador: Russians 'are feeling … isolation' at the U.N.

    01:19

  • ‘SNL’ urges peace in cold open with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York

    01:40

  • Full U.N. Ambassador: 'We can isolate [Russia] in the United Nations'

    07:26

  • Attack on Ukraine is 'shaking Russian society'

    02:03

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

    05:14

  • For Ukrainian refugees, 'the journey is getting more perilous'

    02:00

  • Ukrainians are 'not only putting up a heavy fight, they are pulling together'

    02:52

  • Russians continue bombing Kyiv, moved into Ukraine's second largest city

    01:27

NBC News Channel

Americans show support for Ukraine in demonstrations across nation

01:44

Americans across the nation showed support for Ukraine as the country remains under attack. During rallies in New York City, Washington, San Francisco, and Chicago demonstrators could be heard chanting “stop genocide in Ukraine.”Feb. 27, 2022

  • Kyiv residents make passionate plea from bomb shelter

    04:27

  • Ukrainian forces fight to hold capital as Russia vetoes UN security council resolution

    02:05

  • Video shows rocket striking Kyiv apartment block

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Americans show support for Ukraine in demonstrations across nation

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border as U.S. strengthens Russian sanctions

    02:49

  • After Trump and Pompeo praise Putin, GOP sees a ‘missed opportunity’

    03:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All