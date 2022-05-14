IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Women share their stories and questions about abortion health care

    13:53

  • Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt

    05:20

  • Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic

    04:15

  • Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church

    02:21
    Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty to murder that led to fatal raid

    02:04
    With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police

    01:45

  • Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years

    01:26

  • Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border

    02:06

  • Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

    02:53

  • Firefighters continue battle against California wildfire

    00:51

  • 911 calls released in 2010 missing case that led to discovery of multiple bodies

    01:38

  • Man, pregnant woman killed in Baltimore shooting, newborn in critical

    01:31

  • U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

    03:35

  • NYC subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty at federal arraignment

    04:44

  • Washington deputy shoots 19-year-old who fled traffic stop

    01:49

  • North Carolina road rage shooting caught on camera

    01:25

  • 'Worst Cooks' winner convicted of beating 3-year-old to death

    02:02

  • Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspects attempted to take baby multiple times

    01:26

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner's pre-trial Russian detention extended by a month

    00:18

  • Growing number of NYC bars receiving overdose prevention kits

    02:42

Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty to murder that led to fatal raid

02:04

Mekhi Speed admitted to being responsible for the murder of Otis Elder in St. Paul. Amir Locke, Speed's cousin, was fatally shot by Minneapolis police, who were looking for Speed, during the execution of a no-knock warrant. KARE’s Lou Raguse reports.May 14, 2022

