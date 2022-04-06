‘This is not over’: Amir Locke’s mother after officers not charged in death of her son
03:06
Amir Locke's mother reacted to officers not being charged in the shooting death of her son. Karen Wells spoke directly to the officer that shot her son and said, "the spirit of my baby will haunt you for the rest of your life."April 6, 2022
Wisconsin mother accused of strangling one son, attempting to drown another
01:49
Now Playing
‘This is not over’: Amir Locke’s mother after officers not charged in death of her son
03:06
UP NEXT
'We think this was completely preventable': Engineers, attorneys inspect Orland ride where teen fell to his death
02:10
No charges filed against Minneapolis police in shooting death of Amir Locke
02:57
Former Portland State University football player charged with murder of fellow student
02:11
CDC director says no downside to second Covid booster amid confusion over fourth shot