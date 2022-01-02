Amsterdam anti-lockdown protesters clash with police
01:28
Share this -
copied
The Dutch capital was roiled by violence between anti-lockdown protesters and police as thousands of people marched against coronavirus restrictions introduced at the end of 2021. Most shops, restaurants, pubs, and museums will remain closed until at least January 14, 2022.Jan. 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Israel rolls out fourth Covid vaccine dose to people over 60-years-old
03:30
Covid cases in China’s locked-down city of Xi’an declining, health officials say
02:09
Thousands of flights cancelled due to Covid surge and severe winter weather
03:10
Omicron could make it challenging for schools to stay open, Dr. Richard Besser says
04:31
Children set to return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases
02:11
Travel nightmares worsen as thousands more flights delayed or canceled