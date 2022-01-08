IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Amy Schneider joins 'Jeopardy!' million-dollar club

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier, dead at 94

    03:04

  • Internet calls Elmo ‘savage’ after feud with pet rock goes viral

    03:04

  • 2022 Grammy's have been postponed due to Covid surge

    00:13

  • California judge tosses lawsuit against Nirvana over 'Nevermind' album cover

    04:55

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

    08:33

  • Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity

    04:05

  • Betty White’s legacy lives on as fans remember her legendary career

    04:44

  • Ed Sheeran toasts to the New Year with Willie Geist, talks rise of fame

    08:03

  • Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share photo of their new baby boy

    00:34

  • ‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date

    01:03

  • Breaking down the top food trends of 2022

    03:27

  • New documentary examines the 90s Beanie Baby craze over 20 years later

    03:48

  • James Franco breaks silence since sexual misconduct allegations

    03:31

  • Chris Noth facing additional fallout from assault accusations

    03:36

  • Javier Bardem on playing Desi Arnaz in ‘Being The Ricardos’

    03:28

  • How Roosevelt Island sculptures amplify stories of strong women

    03:42

  • Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

    03:49

  • Former 'General Hospital' star sues ABC over vaccine mandate

    03:10

  • 'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro describes differences between noir, horror

    02:41

NBC News

Amy Schneider joins 'Jeopardy!' million-dollar club

00:54

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider becomes the fourth person in the show’s history to take home more than $1 million in prize money.Jan. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Amy Schneider joins 'Jeopardy!' million-dollar club

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier, dead at 94

    03:04

  • Internet calls Elmo ‘savage’ after feud with pet rock goes viral

    03:04

  • 2022 Grammy's have been postponed due to Covid surge

    00:13

  • California judge tosses lawsuit against Nirvana over 'Nevermind' album cover

    04:55

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

    08:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All