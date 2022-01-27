Amy Schneider’s 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Amy Schneider’s 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end01:00
UP NEXT
Taylor Swift slams Blur's frontman songwriting claims00:22
‘Encanto’ sparks conversation about diversity on screen01:21
See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death00:42
In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen00:44
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?00:52
Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood07:39
Video shows aftermath of Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle crash in Los Angeles00:47
Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley04:51
Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’06:31
Britney Spears says father took $6 million during conservatorship04:48
Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in apparent ambush shooting near Miami zoo00:59
Tim Allen to reprise role St. Nick in new ‘Santa Clause’ series00:34
Michael Keaton talks returning to classic role as Batman01:35
Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral02:34
Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 7701:48
Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle07:40
NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze04:05
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, suspected in alleged battery incident in L.A.00:19
Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release03:02
Amy Schneider’s 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end01:00
The second-longest win streak in “Jeopardy!” history came to an end after champion Amy Schneider was defeated by Rhone Talsma.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Amy Schneider’s 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end01:00
UP NEXT
Taylor Swift slams Blur's frontman songwriting claims00:22
‘Encanto’ sparks conversation about diversity on screen01:21
See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death00:42
In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen00:44
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?00:52