An LGBTQ book is being banned across the U.S. What’s all the fuss about?

“Gender Queer: A Memoir” is an award-winning book that chronicles nonbinary author Maia Kobabe’s journey of self-identity and growing up with few nonbinary role models. But the book is now being challenged by parents, school board members and lawmakers in at least 10 states for its graphic illustrations of LGBTQ sexual experiences, with some calling for it to be banned from school libraries all together.Dec. 16, 2021