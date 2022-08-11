IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Analysis: What DOJ expects to find in FBI warrant issued for Mar-a-Lago search

Analysis: What DOJ expects to find in FBI warrant issued for Mar-a-Lago search

Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference, where he said a motion has been filed to unseal the search warrant in former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports on what may be found in the affidavit, including the justification for the search of Trump's home, and potential crimes that law enforcement officials suspected were committed. Aug. 11, 2022

