IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Breakthrough on tougher immigration laws, a fiery plane crash in a Florida mobile home park, and it's so cold even Alaska can't handle it

  • Storm pummels West Coast with more rain on the way

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Anchorage has seen some of its coldest temperatures in years

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    'Pineapple Express' has gone east but another atmospheric river is on the way

    01:25

  • West Coast braces for Pineapple Express storm bringing heavy rain

    02:51

  • Wild weather predicted for the West Coast and beyond

    01:11

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

    00:51

  • Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

    02:52

  • Millions under flood alerts as two strong storms to hit West Coast

    02:37

  • Study shows flooding in San Diego amplified by climate change

    02:19

  • Ice jam threatens flash flood emergency in Midwest

    01:30

  • Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts

    01:58

  • Millions face flood risks as relentless rain soaks Southeast states

    02:45

  • The Southern Plains are drenched as more rain is expected

    02:59

  • Will climate change ever be a bipartisan issue?

    04:46

  • Snouts out! Submerged alligators adapt to ice-covered ponds

    01:21

  • Freezing rain creates treacherous conditions in Midwest

    02:47

  • Unexpected flash floods in San Diego destroys homes, roads

    01:28

  • Severe flooding spurs state of emergency in San Diego

    01:33

  • Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods

    00:49

  • San Diego dealing with significant flooding after storms

    01:05

NBC News Channel

Anchorage has seen some of its coldest temperatures in years

01:58

Amid subzero temperatures, the fire, police and health departments in Anchorage, Alaska, are transporting vulnerable people to warming locations. KTUU’s Lex Yelverton reports.Feb. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Storm pummels West Coast with more rain on the way

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Anchorage has seen some of its coldest temperatures in years

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    'Pineapple Express' has gone east but another atmospheric river is on the way

    01:25

  • West Coast braces for Pineapple Express storm bringing heavy rain

    02:51

  • Wild weather predicted for the West Coast and beyond

    01:11

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

    00:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All