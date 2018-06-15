Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Ancient child sacrifice burial ground discovered in Peru
A team of archaeologists in Peru have unearthed over 100 skeletons of children from an ancient burial ground where child sacrifices are believed to have taken place.
