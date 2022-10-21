IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea

    01:27

  • ‘We need a change, for sure’: NBC News gathers public opinion on Liz Truss resignation

    01:54

  • Watch: Liz Truss resigns as U.K. prime minister after six weeks in post

    01:16

  • Recapping the U.K. political turmoil leading up to Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister

    02:24

  • ‘I am a fighter and not a quitter!’: Prime Minister Liz Truss under fire in U.K. Parliament

    02:10

  • France embroiled in immigration debate after death of 12-year-old girl

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy: Russian purchase of Iranian weapons shows ‘military and political bankruptcy’

    00:57

  • NATO drill shows alliance prepared to defend 'every inch'

    00:56

  • U.K. PM apologizes for tax-cutting 'mistakes'

    00:51

  • U.K. Treasury chief reverses most of contentious tax-cutting policy

    01:00

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

    09:41

  • PM Liz Truss fires finance minister after just 38 days in office

    01:36

  • Watch: Climate activists cover Van Gogh’s priceless sunflowers in soup

    01:22

  • Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

    01:21

  • Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

    01:04

  • 'Back again, dear, oh dear': King Charles III greets PM Truss

    00:53

  • Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

    01:19

  • Watch: Drone video of Italy's erupting Stromboli volcano

    00:26

  • Zelenskyy on Putin: ‘Terror is his attitude to the world’

    01:15

NBC News

Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece

01:15

Inside the libraries of the medieval Pantokrator Monastery on Mount Athos, Greece, researchers are for the first time tapping a virtually unknown treasure — thousands of Ottoman-era manuscripts.Oct. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea

    01:27

  • ‘We need a change, for sure’: NBC News gathers public opinion on Liz Truss resignation

    01:54

  • Watch: Liz Truss resigns as U.K. prime minister after six weeks in post

    01:16

  • Recapping the U.K. political turmoil leading up to Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister

    02:24

  • ‘I am a fighter and not a quitter!’: Prime Minister Liz Truss under fire in U.K. Parliament

    02:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All