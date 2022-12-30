Watch: Andrew Tate's home raided by Romanian police

Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet03:33
Three children survive 55 hours in Australian Outback after car crash kills parents01:31
- Now Playing
Watch: Andrew Tate's home raided by Romanian police00:53
- UP NEXT
Fans in Brazil mourn the death of soccer legend Pelé01:54
At least 19 people dead in hotel casino fire in Cambodia02:07
Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 202204:23
Pelé, Brazilian soccer superstar, dies at 8202:10
Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft01:22
Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on Ukraine01:29
Benjamin Netanyahu back in office as Israel's prime minister00:59
Kyiv residents shelter in metro station amid Russian shelling across Ukraine00:58
Mixed reactions among Beijing residents as China rolls back Covid policies01:39
At least 16 killed after fire breaks out at Cambodian casino00:44
Francis calls for prayers for former Pope Benedict’s health02:01
Taiwan to extend compulsory military service, citing threats from China01:05
Three servicemen killed after drone shot down at Russian airbase00:29
Seoul residents express concern over North Korean drones entering South Korea01:19
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones cross border03:09
Six dead, two injured after bus plunges into river in Spain00:46
Full Video: Charles III delivers first Christmas broadcast as king05:09
Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet03:33
Three children survive 55 hours in Australian Outback after car crash kills parents01:31
- Now Playing
Watch: Andrew Tate's home raided by Romanian police00:53
- UP NEXT
Fans in Brazil mourn the death of soccer legend Pelé01:54
At least 19 people dead in hotel casino fire in Cambodia02:07
Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 202204:23
Play All