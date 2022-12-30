IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Watch: Andrew Tate's home raided by Romanian police

00:53

Romanian police released footage of a raid at the home of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, who is suspected of human trafficking, rape and organized crime. Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two other suspects, were arrested and will be held by police for 24 hours.Dec. 30, 2022

