Angry Israelis stage 'Day of Shutdown' over judicial reforms

- Now Playing
Angry Israelis stage 'Day of Shutdown' over judicial reforms01:04
- UP NEXT
Line drawn on 'day of resistance' as Israelis protest judicial reforms00:42
Deadly flash floods hit parts of Turkey recovering from earthquake01:57
Three wounded in Tel Aviv after Israel carries out occupied West Bank raid03:29
Israeli protesters hold 'day of resistance' over plans to overhaul judiciary00:45
U.S. remains committed to fighting ISIS, Austin says during Baghdad trip01:18
Israeli police use stun grenades to disperse protesters angered by judicial reforms01:11
Palestinians describe rampage by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank01:34
Israel strikes Gaza amid growing tensions in the occupied West Bank03:36
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City after deadly West Bank raid sparks rocket fire00:41
At least 10 Palestinians killed in Nablus after Israeli military raid00:56
Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian attacker01:01
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the judiciary00:57
Several dead and wounded after Jerusalem bus stop attack01:21
Watch: Kids found alive three days after deadly quake01:58
President Erdogan visits Turkish earthquake victims01:20
Syrian children pulled from rubble by earthquake rescue teams01:25
Turkish quake survivors shelter in tents in snowy Malatya01:15
U.S. calls on Palestinians and Israelis to de-escalate tension01:24
Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars02:58
- Now Playing
Angry Israelis stage 'Day of Shutdown' over judicial reforms01:04
- UP NEXT
Line drawn on 'day of resistance' as Israelis protest judicial reforms00:42
Deadly flash floods hit parts of Turkey recovering from earthquake01:57
Three wounded in Tel Aviv after Israel carries out occupied West Bank raid03:29
Israeli protesters hold 'day of resistance' over plans to overhaul judiciary00:45
U.S. remains committed to fighting ISIS, Austin says during Baghdad trip01:18
Play All