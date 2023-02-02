IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Angry scenes outside Cardinal Pell's funeral as mourners hear him called a victim

Angry scenes outside Cardinal Pell's funeral as mourners hear him called a victim

Mourners at the Sydney funeral for Australian Cardinal George Pell, who was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse, remembered him as a victim of a campaign to punish him regardless of his guilt. Meanwhile, a few hundred protesters yelled slogans from the street denouncing the staunch conservative.Feb. 2, 2023

    Angry scenes outside Cardinal Pell's funeral as mourners hear him called a victim

