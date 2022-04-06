IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands

    03:18

  • Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list

    03:20

  • Watch: Dog rescued from flooded L.A. river

    02:00

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • 7-month-old girl killed, great-grandmother injured in Georgia dog mauling

    01:13

  • Watch: Swarms of crabs in Cuba after pandemic sees numbers increase

    00:39

  • Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple

    03:07

  • Tiger attacks worker at Florida wildlife exhibit

    01:06

  • Animal control officers capture mountain lion inside California office building

    01:25

  • Watch: Bears in California open car door to get to corned beef sandwich

    01:11

  • Ukrainian teen refugee credits her cat for keeping her safe

    00:55

  • Labrador retrievers rank number one on list of most popular U.S. dog breeds for 31 years

    00:17

  • Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment

    01:08

  • Watch: Rare wolverine captured in Utah

    01:18

  • 'I didn't try to get in that cage': Massachusetts man denies attempting to enter tiger enclosure at Boston zoo

    01:18

  • Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning

    00:23

  • Australian bar turns to canine solution for seagull problem

    01:05

  • Tigers abandoned on a train carriage by traveling circus set to be rescued

    01:18

  • Shark attack kills swimmer near Sydney, Australia

    01:06

  • Watch: Reluctant sloth rescued from electricity cable

    00:40

NBC News Channel

Animal control captures fox after biting multiple people on Capitol Hill

00:38

Animal control has captured a fox after it bit multiple people on Capitol Hill including Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., and Ximena Bustillo, a Politico reporter.April 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands

    03:18

  • Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list

    03:20

  • Watch: Dog rescued from flooded L.A. river

    02:00

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • 7-month-old girl killed, great-grandmother injured in Georgia dog mauling

    01:13

  • Watch: Swarms of crabs in Cuba after pandemic sees numbers increase

    00:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All