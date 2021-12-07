IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial

    02:47

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

  • Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack

    02:06

  • Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy

    01:29

  • Jussie Smollett testifies in his own defense

    01:23

  • What we know about the Michigan high school shooting investigation

    01:28

  • Minnesota man arrested, accused of harassing judge in trial of Kim Potter

    01:46

  • Jussie Smollett takes stand in his criminal trial

    03:34

  • Sheep kills volunteer at Massachusetts therapy farm

    01:18

  • 'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child

    01:45

  • 'We’re just there to find out what the truth is': Michigan Attorney General considers probe of Oxford school shooting

    01:31

  • Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion

    03:32

  • Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    03:20

  • Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?

    05:10

  • New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.

    04:29

  • Biden gets standing ovation, Berry Gordy and Bette Midler receive Kennedy Center Honors

    01:26

  • One-year-old girl dead from gunshot wound in Washington state

    01:00

  • Family of Missouri man fatally shot by neighbor calls for federal investigation into his death

    01:11

  • DNA leads Nevada police to identity of teen from 1980 cold case

    02:14

  • 'Hard to comprehend': Community stunned by arrest of man accused of murdering his wife

    01:00

NBC News Channel

Call for action after Anne Frank memorial targeted with antisemitic graffiti

01:00

Dan Prinzing of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, Idaho, spoke out after a park near the city's Anne Frank memorial was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial

    02:47

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

  • Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack

    02:06

  • Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy

    01:29

  • Jussie Smollett testifies in his own defense

    01:23

  • What we know about the Michigan high school shooting investigation

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All