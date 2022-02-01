Anniversary of Myanmar coup marked by 'silent strike'
A small group of protesters marched in a Yangon street to mark the anniversary of Myanmar's military takeover. Elsewhere, people heeded activists' request for a "silent strike" and kept off city streets.Feb. 1, 2022
