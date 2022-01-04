IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo
Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo
London Zoo started its annual animal count on Jan. 4, with animals big and small being tallied. It will take around one week to count them all.Jan. 4, 2022
Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo
