IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma

    02:45

  • Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park

    00:52

  • Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo

    01:43

  • Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes in Israel

    00:52

  • President Biden welcomes German shepherd puppy to White House

    00:48

  • 'These pigs are just running amok': Feral hogs invade South Carolina neighborhood

    01:15

  • Two zebras return to Maryland farm after missing for 4 months

    00:55

  • Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually

    03:20

  • Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees

    01:34

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:52

  • Sheep kills volunteer at Massachusetts therapy farm

    01:18

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • U.K. plans to classify lobsters, octopuses, crabs as 'sentient beings'

    00:40

  • Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs

    02:21

  • Red crab migration starts on Christmas Island

    00:43

  • Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten

    00:48

NBC News

Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo

00:45

London Zoo started its annual animal count on Jan. 4, with animals big and small being tallied. It will take around one week to count them all.Jan. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma

    02:45

  • Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park

    00:52

  • Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo

    01:43

  • Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes in Israel

    00:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All