Another atmospheric river headed to the West Coast
  Now Playing

Early TODAY

Another atmospheric river headed to the West Coast

Heavy rain, mountain snow, thunderstorms and windy conditions forecasted for West Coast for next three days. NBC News meteorologist Michelle Grossman has the details on Early Today.Feb. 19, 2024

