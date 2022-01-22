IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Manchin voices opposition to Senate rules change for voting rights as Biden held press conference01:14
Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment02:10
Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights03:04
White House: 'Extremely dangerous situation' building at Ukraine border01:07
Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition06:07
Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation04:27
Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights05:16
Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses05:43
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation02:57
McConnell: Biden's voting reform speech was 'profoundly unpresidential'02:11
Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation04:31
SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation02:35
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates02:40
Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address02:30
Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence02:11
Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot02:03
Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 605:11
DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats01:54
Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.01:37
An annual anti-abortion rally in Washington D.C. drew thousands of protesters that marched to the Supreme Court to push for the rollback of abortion rights in the U.S.Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Manchin voices opposition to Senate rules change for voting rights as Biden held press conference01:14
Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment02:10
Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights03:04
White House: 'Extremely dangerous situation' building at Ukraine border01:07
Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition06:07
Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation04:27