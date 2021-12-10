Anti-vaccine activists confront California medical board president
Kistina Lawson says men in unmarked SUV stalked out her home and flew a drone over her house before confronting her in a parking garage, demanding an interview. KNTV's Sergio Quintana reports.Dec. 10, 2021
