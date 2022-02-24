‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine04:23
Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack00:32
What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?06:25
At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine03:32
Now Playing
‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in01:34
UP NEXT
Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine22:27
Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'03:15
Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’01:14
How Russia could be impacted by new economic sanctions02:20
Biden: 'Complete rupture' of U.S.-Russia relations as they continue invasion of Ukraine00:36
Biden announces deployment of additional troops to Germany, Poland amid Ukraine invasion02:47
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia02:18
Scale of Russia's attack on Ukraine captured in pre-dawn explosions, bombed apartments00:58
Timeline: Russia launches military actions in Ukraine00:56
How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine03:15
Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine01:49
What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?01:55
Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine03:39
How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine04:07
‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in01:34
Demonstrators gathered in Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, chanting anti-war and anti-Putin slogans, with some reports suggesting hundreds were detained by police.Feb. 24, 2022
'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine04:23
Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack00:32
What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?06:25
At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine03:32
Now Playing
‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in01:34
UP NEXT
Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine22:27