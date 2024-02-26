IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Several hundred protest in London against the war in Ukraine
Feb. 26, 2024

Several hundred protest in London against the war in Ukraine

00:47

Several hundred people protested against the war in Ukraine outside Russia's embassy in London. The protesters consisted of Russian expatriates. It's been two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Feb. 26, 2024

